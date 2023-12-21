Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlingermanyfoxes berlineuropean championshiphandballjustus fischeremnational teamhandball-emalfred gislason

Füchse pro Lichtlein takes part in the European Handball Championship

Handball player Nils Lichtlein from Füchse Berlin is in the squad for the home European Championships. The 21-year-old backcourt player is one of four U21 world champions that national coach Alfred Gislason is counting on for the season highlight from January 10 to 28 in Germany. In addition to...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Nils Lichtlein in action for the national team. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Nils Lichtlein in action for the national team. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Squad - Füchse pro Lichtlein takes part in the European Handball Championship

Handball player Nils Lichtlein from Füchse Berlin is in the squad for the home European Championships. The 21-year-old backcourt player is one of four U21 world champions that national coach Alfred Gislason is counting on for the season highlight from January 10 to 28 in Germany. In addition to Lichtlein, the U21 heroes David Späth, Renars Uscins and Justus Fischer also made the squad.

Lichtlein made his debut for the senior national team at the test match in November after an impressive season. In the summer, the young handball star led the U21s to the World Championship title. In the meantime, the slender ball distributor is rushing from victory to victory in the Bundesliga with the Füchse Berlin.

Bundesliga news Bundesliga table Bundesliga fixtures Bundesliga statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public