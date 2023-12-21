Squad - Füchse pro Lichtlein takes part in the European Handball Championship

Handball player Nils Lichtlein from Füchse Berlin is in the squad for the home European Championships. The 21-year-old backcourt player is one of four U21 world champions that national coach Alfred Gislason is counting on for the season highlight from January 10 to 28 in Germany. In addition to Lichtlein, the U21 heroes David Späth, Renars Uscins and Justus Fischer also made the squad.

Lichtlein made his debut for the senior national team at the test match in November after an impressive season. In the summer, the young handball star led the U21s to the World Championship title. In the meantime, the slender ball distributor is rushing from victory to victory in the Bundesliga with the Füchse Berlin.

Source: www.stern.de