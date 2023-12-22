Handball Bundesliga - Füchse Berlin give Leipzig no chance

The Füchse Berlin go into the European Championship break in second place in the Handball Bundesliga. The capital city club won 37:28 (18:9) against SC DHfK Leipzig in front of 8317 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle on Friday evening. The Foxes thus remain hot on the heels of league leaders SC Magdeburg. Only the worse goal difference separates them from the Champions League winners; the best Berlin scorers were Lasse Andersson and Mathias Gidsel with nine goals each.

The game began evenly poised up to 3:3. But then the hosts got going. In contrast to Tuesday's game against TVB Stuttgart, the Foxes were wide awake in defense. The visitors either lost possession during the attack or were thwarted by Berlin goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev.

Berlin was able to open up an early gap with a 10:1 run. The Saxons did not manage to score for around ten minutes. They did not score again more easily until shortly before the break. However, the Foxes had already opened up a nine-goal gap by then.

The home side even pulled 21:9 ahead immediately after the break. After that, Berlin was no longer quite as focused and missed many chances. And Leipzig now also scored more easily. However, the Foxes punished every mistake by the visitors right up to the end and won in commanding fashion.

Foxes Twitter Foxes Schedule Foxes Squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de