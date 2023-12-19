Skip to content
Füchse Berlin beat TVB Stuttgart at home

The Füchse Berlin handball team have also won their penultimate game before the European Championship break. The capital city club won 32:27 (16:15) against TVB Stuttgart in front of 7811 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle on Tuesday evening. The home game against SC DHfK Leipzig follows on...

Lasse Andersson from the Foxes in action.
Lasse Andersson from the Foxes in action.

Handball - Füchse Berlin beat TVB Stuttgart at home

The Füchse Berlin handball team have also won their penultimate game before the European Championship break. The capital city club won 32:27 (16:15) against TVB Stuttgart in front of 7811 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle on Tuesday evening. The home game against SC DHfK Leipzig follows on Friday (8:00 p.m./Dyn). Berlin's best scorers were the outstanding Lasse Andersson with 14 goals and Jerry Tollbring with five.

The hosts quickly took a 2:1 lead, but still had some problems in defense. Viktor Kireev started in goal, but he hardly got a hold of the ball. When the mistakes in attack also increased, the very aggressive visitors were able to take advantage of this. They were able to pull three goals ahead (7:4). Hans Lindberg even missed two seven-meter penalties.

The home side only gained momentum midway through the first half. Meanwhile, regular keeper Dejan Milosavljev was back in goal and helped the Foxes regain the lead in the 28th minute (15:14). They were able to rely in particular on Andersson, who converted all of his nine shots in the first half.

However, Berlin then came out of the break in better shape and extended its lead with a 4:1 run (20:16). Stuttgart battled to the end, but the Foxes routinely took the lead to the finish line.

