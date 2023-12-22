Extremism - FU wants to take stronger action against anti-Semitism

Freie Universität (FU) wants to take stronger action against anti-Semitism following pro-Palestinian actions. University President Günter Ziegler rejected criticism on Friday and announced measures. "We are doing a lot, we are on the move, but we also have to talk about it," Ziegler said on the RBB program "Abendschau". "We know that there are anti-Semitic incidents, that such statements are made at university, in front of the university, in chat groups. We have to take action against this, but the line is set." He also announced a central representative for those affected by anti-Semitism. "A lot is being built up there."

An alliance of students called "Students for Free Palestine" had called for an occupation of the lecture hall last week and engaged in scuffles with Israel supporters. The FU then called the police. Around 20 students who did not leave the lecture hall voluntarily were taken out by the police. The alliance accused the FU of "one-sided statements by the university management on violence in Israel/Palestine".

The Vice President of the Jewish Student Union Germany, Berlin student Noam Petri, accused Ziegler of a lack of action and suggested that he resign. "Anti-Semitism has had a place at the university for weeks," Petri told RBB. "After the poor crisis management, Jewish students are being actively threatened."

The FU President defended the action. "In particular, intolerable statements were made - even after we had declared that the lecture hall would be evacuated," said Ziegler. He admitted: "It took us a while to clarify how the situation escalated."

The president announced consequences. "We will take action where necessary," he said. "House bans are being examined, a number of criminal charges have already been filed and there will be more to come from what I can see." He also emphasized: "Israel's right to exist is not in question."

