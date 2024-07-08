FSB claims to have foiled the theft of supersonic bomber

Russia reports the attempted takeover of a bomber. Ukrainian intelligence services were planning to persuade a Russian pilot to land the bomber in Ukraine as early as 2023. In response, a military airbase was attacked.

The Russian security service FSB claims to have thwarted the theft of a strategic bomber by Ukraine. The FSB stated, "Intelligence services of NATO countries" were involved in the "preparation and implementation" of the plan to take over a TU-22M3 bomber. Ukrainian intelligence reportedly tried to persuade a Russian pilot with "financial compensation and Italian citizenship" to land the aircraft on Ukrainian territory.

The faster-than-sound Tu-22M3 is capable of launching nuclear and conventional strikes over long distances. The FSB stated that during the investigation, they obtained information that allowed Russian forces to attack a military airbase in Ukraine. In recent days, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian military airbases.

Ukraine had persuaded the Russian pilot Maxim Kusminov to land his Mi-8 helicopter in Ukraine in the previous year. The defected pilot was found dead in Spain in February. Russia is frequently accused of murdering enemies at home and abroad. Moscow denies the allegations.

Ukraine also regularly accuses Russia of recruiting Ukrainians. The Ukrainian Security Service SBU announced in May that they had uncovered a network of FSB agents who had planned an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Two Ukrainian officers were arrested in this connection.

