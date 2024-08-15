- Frost: Worst apple harvest since 1991 expected

A brief frost spell right in the middle of the blossom period in April has devastated large parts of the apple harvest in Brandenburg. The Statistical Office of Berlin and Brandenburg therefore expects the lowest harvest yield since 1991 for the current year. They estimate a quantity of 3,200 tonnes of apples. Last year, 18,200 tonnes were harvested. This year, that's just 41 decitons of apples per hectare, far below the six-year average of 261 decitons per hectare.

"The short frost spell between April 21 and 25, 2024 was the deciding factor for the poor harvest, as the trees were right in the blossom phase," it was stated. "Hail and heavy rain are further reasons for the many reported zero yields." The cultivation area remained constant at 771 hectares.

The apple farmers in Brandenburg are seeking support from the European Union due to the significant losses in the harvest. The impact of this year's low apple yield in Brandenburg is expected to be felt across the entire European Union apple market.

