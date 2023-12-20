Basketball Bundesliga - Front runner Chemnitz wins in Vechta

The league leaders Niners Chemnitz have continued their winning streak in the German Basketball League with a victory secured seconds before the end. The club from Saxony won 81:80 (40:39) at newly promoted SC Rasta Vechta on Wednesday. Wesley van Beck drained the decisive three-pointer with six seconds remaining. Apart from the US professional (14 points), DeAndre Lansdowne (22) and Kevin Yebo (17) were Chemnitz's most successful players. Tommy Kuhse (22), whose last attempt missed the Chemnitz basket, and Wes Iwundu (16) scored the most points for Vechta.

The spectators were treated to a highly exciting game. Neither team was able to open up a double-digit lead. The Saxons closed the gap from 25:32 in the 15th minute to 36:36 in the 18th. After leading 73:66 (35'), the visitors trailed 75:78 (39'). Yebo and van Beck ensured the narrow victory for the German league leaders from beyond the arc.

https://www.chemnitz99.de https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Source: www.stern.de