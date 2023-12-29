Review of the year - From Wendler to Prince Harry: what was really important

Michael Wendler, something to do with pop songs, can't even play "Alle meine Entchen" on the piano according to his ex-manager.

Kader Loth, it-girl from the day before yesterday, would have liked to be a psychologist.

Waldi Hartmann, sports presenter, wants half a liter of beer in the pub to cost no more than 4.99 euros.

Judith Rakers, presenter, has become more relaxed about her body as a result of living in the country . But still pretty tense.

Wolke Hegenbarth, actress, has discovered puzzles for herself.

Barbara Meier, model, didn't like it as a child when she lost at board games. She should have done a better puzzle.

Leni Klum, Heidi's daughter, enjoys her new life in New York because she can cook in peace -now she just has to learn how.

Thomas Anders, singer, was once mistaken for a woman because of his long hair.Thomas Anders is a man?

Alessandro Schuster, "Tatort" star, reads every fan letter,which doesn't take long.

Kim Kardashian, influencer, has a fear of spiders.the feeling is mutual.

Jenny Elvers, media personality, has everything she needs in her car, from tights to plasters, to get through long traffic jams.

Adrienne McQueen, actress, reports that a tree has fallen in the front garden of her house in Los Angeles after a storm.

Tanja Wedhorn, actress, has fallen in love with Rügen through her series "Praxis mit Meerblick".

Kiefer Sutherland, Jack Bauer, still writes letters by hand.with a pen would be better.

Bettina Burchard, actress, takes too long to make up her mind at the cheese counter.100 grams ... uhhh .... mhhhh... Wait a minute ... cough ...

Mark Zuckerberg, digital billionaire, wins gold and silver in a jiu-jitsu competition.why doesn't he just read a good book?

Mirja du Mont, actress and model, was already a goth at the age of 14.

Patrick Kalupa, TV actor, has been working on his old VW Beetle for 15 yearsand now he can at least get the door open again.

Desiree Nick, Playmate, hasn't had sex for eleven years.

Prince Harry, something to do with royalty, loses the goal wall shoot-out against Boris Pistorius on "Aktuelle Sportstudio".

Cecilia Asoro, reality TV actress, has no problem showering naked in front of the camera in the jungle camp- it's in her contract.

