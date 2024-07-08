Tennis at Wimbledon - From weakness to strength: Zverev and the serve

Tennis Olympic champion Alexander Zverev draws attention at Wimbledon not only to his painful knee but also to his consistent and powerful serve. In three matches, he has yet to give away a serve game. In the round of 16 against the American Taylor Fritz, a strong service performance was necessary to pass the test.

"The serve cost me the US Open final and other Grand Slams," said Zverev: "I have worked hard on it. I am tall, the serve should be my strength. It was my weakness."

Zverev pursues his first Grand Slam title

In 2020, the Hamburg native lost the Grand Slam final in New York after leading 2 sets to love against the Austrian Dominic Thiem. In that year, he had "huge serve problems," Zverev reminded. The times when the serve was a problem for him and numerous double faults occurred seem to have passed.

The German top player is still waiting for his first Grand Slam title. On Monday, he will make his debut in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

After his knee pain from the third round victory against the Briton Cameron Norrie, it will be shown how the Hamburg native will perform. "Everything is fine," said brother and manager Mischa Zverev at the streaming service Prime: "We trained. The training was not long, it didn't have to be. After three matches on grass, you know how it goes."

