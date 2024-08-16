- From the producers of "Fleabag": Crime and Domestic Violence

Four months after Olivier (Michiel Huisman) promised to change, the seemingly charming husband turns violent again. And a lively wine evening with friends ends for Angela (Joanne Froggatt) with a knocked-out tooth. The facade of the seemingly idyllic marriage crumbles in the first minutes of the British miniseries "Angela Black".

The focus of a new British six-part series on ARD's specialized channel One is the victim of domestic violence from a beautiful London neighborhood. Although Angela has threatened to leave her husband several times, the mother of two sons cannot take the final step. Instead, she covers her bruises with a thick layer of makeup and saves herself with made-up excuses when asked.

How long can the woman maintain the web of lies? And perhaps even more importantly, how long can she survive this marriage? An unexpected turn in her life brings hope. What happens next can be seen in the thriller series "Angela Black - Friend or Foe?" on Saturday (17.8.) at 8:15 PM.

One day, the private detective Ed (Samuel Adewunmi) appears and reveals truths about her husband that Angela would never have thought possible. Olivier had hired him to secure custody of their children in case of a divorce. Then he claims that her husband tried to hire him as a professional killer to get rid of his wife. Ed offers Angela his help - at least that's what he claims. Is the stranger a friend or foe?

Angela's life is like a cage. Even in her job at the animal shelter, she is surrounded by bars. And after she removes a muzzle from a dog, she gets bitten herself. Perhaps the mysterious man is exactly what she needs to finally take the step of separation. As the gripping series progresses, more and more secrets about her husband come to light. Angela's mistrust of the stranger is no greater than her fear of her husband. As her courage grows to free herself from her tormentor, the question remains: will she succeed?

The mysterious man, Ed, hails from Britain, providing a stark contrast to Angela's troubled marriage in Germany. Despite her initial reservations, Ed's revelations about Olivier shake the foundation of Angela's life.

