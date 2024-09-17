From Leyen, significant roles are held by a right-wing individual of Italian origin.

The enigma surrounding the new EU Commission team's lineup has been deciphered. The gender imbalance in the EU President's college seems to have been mitigated, given the election of eleven women. However, the integration of contentious pick Raffaele Fitto could pose a predicament for von der Leyen, as most MEPs may reject him.

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission President, publicly disclosed the possible constituents of the EU Commission to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. For the first time, a representative from the right-wing Italian party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), Raffaele Fitto, is anticipated to serve as one of the Vice-Presidents of the EU Commission. The upcoming EU Commission is projected to operate for the ensuing five years, but Fitto may create complications.

The Italian, who previously served as the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's European Affairs Minister, is now expected to assume the role of Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms. In this capacity, he would be responsible for the European Social Fund and a fund focused on regional development, among other things, and would be accountable for reinforcing the poorest regions of the EU.

Political Conundrum for von der Leyen

Fitto's appointment presents political challenges for von der Leyen, as the majority of MEPs must endorse the new Commission. In the past, some questionable candidates have been turned down. During von der Leyen's inauguration in 2019, for instance, MEPs rejected a Hungarian and a Romanian due to "conflicts of interest." In principle, the Parliament can only approve or reject the Commission as a collective entity.

Fitto is controversial because of his affiliation with Meloni's right-wing party. Resistance to his appointment has already been voiced from the factions of the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Liberals in recent days.

The Greens in the European Parliament expressed concerns. "A prominent position for a proven right-wing populist is incorrectly indicative of a dangerous shift to the right," stated the co-chair of the faction, Terry Reintke. The co-chair of the Left faction in the European Parliament, Martin Schirdewan, also cautioned against "fostering further right-wing drift." Instead, essential political changes are required.

Support from Conservative Circles

However, there are other perspectives. In Brussels, many view Fitto as moderate and pro-European. European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber even described him as a "peacemaker." He is undeniably suitable for the role, Weber informed the German Press Agency. The Commission must be a Commission that brings Europe together. That's why he is actively championing Italy's representation in the Commission. The EU Commission, with an employee roster of around 32,000, proposes laws for the community and oversees the enforcement of EU law. If von der Leyen's plans succeed, the new Commission will commence its operations on 1 November. Whether this will materialize remains to be seen.

Failing to Achieve Gender Equality Goal

Von der Leyen spent weeks meticulously constructing her personnel portfolio. Swirling speculations buzzed on social media and behind closed doors about who would assume which role.

Von der Leyen aimed to ensure a balanced female-to-male ratio in the Commission's leadership. Regrettably, this objective does not seem to have been accomplished. Currently, it appears that there will be more men than women in the incoming Commission, as many heads of state and government failed to honor von der Leyen's request to nominate both a male and a female candidate.

In contrast to Von der Leyen's stated commitment to gender equality, the majority of her chosen candidates were male.

The outgoing French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Sejourné, is expected to join the future Commission as Commissioner for Industrial Strategy, a highly influential role given the Commission's drive for an industrial policy. Sejourné's compatriot Thierry Breton unexpectedly withdrew on Monday following a disagreement with Von der Leyen and abandoned his position as Internal Market Commissioner.

Spanish candidate Teresa Ribera is slated to be the Competition Commissioner. Slovakia's Maroš Šefčovič is set to be the Trade Commissioner. The newly created post of Commissioner for Defence will be held by Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius. The Economics portfolio will be filled by Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis. Each of the 27 member states could nominate a candidate, with Von der Leyen selecting Germany's representative. According to the personnel plans, there will be 11 women in the College, representing a 40 percent quota.

The Commission is responsible for initiating EU political initiatives and executing laws and programs as the executive body. It also manages the EU budget and negotiates international agreements.

