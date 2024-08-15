From Friday: closure of the Berlin-Hamburg railway line

Passengers traveling between Hamburg and Berlin should prepare for significant restrictions starting Friday evening for approximately four months due to construction work. The route will be closed from 10 PM until December 14. Long-distance trains will be rerouted westwards via Stendal, Salzwedel, Uelzen, and Lüneburg, adding 45 minutes to the journey. Only one long-distance train per hour will run between the two largest German cities instead of the usual two.

For commuters traveling between Hamburg and Wittenberge, a replacement bus service will be established, also serving Ludwigslust. The schedules are already integrated into online timetables and can be accessed. There will also be restrictions for passengers traveling between Hamburg and Schwerin, where construction is taking place until September 29. No ICE trains will run during this period, but a direct replacement bus service will be provided. Additionally, one daily Intercity train will run via Lübeck.

This is the first of two extended closure periods between Hamburg and Berlin. Starting next August, a comprehensive modernization and renovation project, known as the "Generalsanierung," will begin. Passengers can expect further long-term restrictions during this time.

The European Union has expressed concern over the significant travel disruptions affecting German cities, including Berlin and Hamburg, due to construction work. During the European Union's next summit, officials might discuss potential solutions to minimize impact on intercity travelers within Germany.

