From David Odonkor to Lucy from No Angels: these stars are going to Jungle Camp 2024

It all kicks off in exactly three weeks: the jungle camp opens its doors on Friday, January 19, 2024. Twelve new contestants will then hold out for up to 17 days to win the show and be crowned Jungle King or Queen on February 4.

As in the previous year, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen will host the show and accompany the action in the Australian bush with nasty commentary. It was previously known that model Cora Schumacher and actor Heinz Hoenig would be making the trip Down Under. Now RTL has announced the names of the remaining contestants on "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" - and caused a few surprises in the process. The twelve contestants include former World Cup hero David Odonkor and No Angels singer Lucy Diakovska. The better-known participants also include GZSZ star Felix von Jascheroff and designer Sarah Kern.

In addition, RTL has again made generous use of trash TV and recruited well-known people from its own shows. Among others, Mike Heiter ("Das Sommerhaus der Stars"), Kim Virginia ("Bachelor", "Temptation Island") and Leyla Lahouar ("Bachelor") will be seen. Twenty4Tim is also an influencer.

They are all hoping to succeed Djamila Rowe, who won "Ich bin ein Star" in 2023 and is therefore the reigning jungle queen.

These twelve contestants will travel to the 2024 jungle camp

Anya Elsner (20), model

Leyla Lahouar (27), Bachelor candidate

Kim Virginia (28), reality starlet

Cora Schumacher (47), model and racing driver

Lucy Diakovska (47), pop star

Sarah Kern (55), designer

Twenty4Tim (23), influencer and singer

Fabio Knez (30), reality starlet

Mike Heiter (31), reality star

David Odonkor (39), former national player

(39), former national player Felix von Jascheroff (41), GZSZ star

Heinz Hoenig (72), actor

Source: RTL

