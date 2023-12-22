Fritz Wepper gets to spend Christmas Eve at home

The good news first: Fritz Wepper is feeling a little better again after his sepsis. The actor explains this in an interview and also gives an insight into his family's Christmas plans. His wife, meanwhile, describes how much Wepper suffered after the recent death of his brother.

Actor Fritz Wepper gives the all-clear after his blood poisoning. In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper from the hospital, he says: "I'm doing well under the circumstances. I had sepsis again. But I'm over the worst of it." The illness had "seemingly come out of nowhere", he had previously "felt very well". The death of his brother Elmar Wepper (1944-2023) at the end of October was naturally a shock for him: "This absolute finality is the worst thing. Elmar has always been there and a part of my life for as long as I can remember."

He will now have to stay in hospital for some time, but he will be allowed home for a few hours on Christmas Eve, says the 82-year-old. He will spend December 24 with his daughter Sophie and the daughters and grandchildren of his first wife Angela (1942-2019), who died in 2019.

On Christmas Day, he will be together with his current wife Susanne Kellermann and his younger daughter Filippa, who is twelve years old. Both will join him in hospital. "It gives me strength when my loved ones visit me," says Wepper. No medicine can replace this energy boost and he is still looking forward to the party.

Susanne: "I would have liked to have comforted him more"

His wife also spoke to the newspaper and described how difficult the loss of her brother was for her husband. Her husband is actually a master at accepting things as they are and making the best of them. But now he has reached his limits: "It has already taken its toll on him. I would have liked to have comforted him more."

Fritz Wepper's state of health was "very serious at first": "I don't know how many times I've said goodbye to Fritz in the past few years. Hoping and fearing also takes a lot of strength." She is always extremely tense, restless and can't sleep: "When the all-clear is given, the tension drops and you're so exhausted that you could just fall asleep in that second." You can't prepare for that either, it hits you "full force" every time.

Fritz Wepper's medical records have been full to bursting for years. At the beginning of 2021, it became known that the actor had skin cancer, which had already metastasized. In spring, a tumor in his abdomen was surgically removed. Following a coronavirus infection, he then had to spend around 15 months in hospital.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de