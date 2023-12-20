Parties - Frisch defends himself against revocation of his membership rights

Former Rhineland-Palatinate AfD parliamentary group leader Michael Frisch has defended himself against the revocation of his membership rights in the party in the dispute following his deselection. Following his appeal, the AfD's Federal Arbitration Court decided that this measure could not be implemented, Frisch announced in Mainz on Wednesday. The fact that he had criticized the developments in the state party and certain behaviours of the party leadership was therefore not considered to be detrimental to the party.

Frisch was voted out of office as chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the state parliament in Mainz at the end of November and was succeeded by Jan Bollinger. Frisch, who accused Bollinger of breaking agreements, subsequently resigned from the state parliamentary group. However, he retained his seat in parliament.

The state party in turn then initiated expulsion proceedings against the former party and parliamentary group leader. A spokesperson for the AfD Rhineland-Palatinate then explained that, according to the party's statutes, it is possible to exclude a member from exercising their membership rights. This includes the possible temporary loss of party offices.

According to Frisch, a decision by the regional arbitration court to withdraw his membership rights from the party was overturned by the AfD's federal arbitration court. The party expulsion proceedings against him are still ongoing. The AfD parliamentary group in Mainz did not wish to comment on the events.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de