For the protection of merchant ships - Frigate on its way to EU mission - debate about security

To protect merchant ships against attacks by the Huthi Militia in the Red Sea, the German Navy is once again participating in an EU military mission with a frigate. The frigate "Hamburg" left with around 240 men and women on board from the largest German Navy base in Wilhelmshaven, as the Navy reported. However, the ship is missing a specific radar system, with which ballistic anti-ship missiles can be detected. Nevertheless, the "Hamburg" can defend against such missiles, according to Marco Thiele, Chairman of the Navy at the Federal Armed Forces. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry also dismissed concerns.

According to NDR, the crew has a queasy feeling about the deployment due to the missing radar. In conversation with a Marine soldier, the term "Himmelfahrtskommando" was mentioned. The warship is reportedly heading first to Crete in the Mediterranean Sea, where it and the crew will prepare for a missile exercise. This should give the crew security, Thiele said. Only then is the further journey to the Red Sea planned. Thiele emphasized that it was "absolutely inappropriate" to speak of a "Himmelfahrtskommando."

Defense Ministry: Crew safety is a priority

The spokesperson for the Defense Ministry in Berlin stated that he took "note with astonishment of what is being said." The exact execution of the deployment is being discussed continuously and in coordination with the allies. "Rest assured that the safety of the crew is given top priority." However, he could not comment on individual cases due to the potential risk to the crew's safety.

The frigate "Hamburg" is specifically designed for air defense and has the necessary capabilities, the spokesperson said. Such a ship never operates alone. "Air defense, whether on land or at sea, is never a solo performance, but rather a team effort, and capabilities complement each other accordingly."

Fregatte "Hessen" was already in the operational area at the beginning of the year

At the beginning of the year, the German Navy had already participated in the EU military mission "Aspides" with the frigate "Hessen." The crew had shot down several drones of the Huthi Militia operating from Yemen during the eight-week deployment. For the German Navy, it was the first combat deployment of this type. According to earlier statements from the Defense Ministry, a total of 27 merchant ships had been escorted safely through the operational area by the "Hessen."

The Huthi Militia, allied with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, as well as the Indian Ocean, for months. Yemen lies on one of the world's most important trade routes, connecting Europe with Asia. The Huthi Militia aims to end Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, a reaction to the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7.

Frigate is designed for sea control

The frigate "Hamburg" belongs to the so-called Sachsen-Class, just like the "Hessen." This frigate type is specifically designed for escort and sea room control. The 143-meter long warship is equipped with a special radar that, according to the Bundeswehr, can monitor an airspace the size of the entire North Sea. Additionally, these frigates have missile defense systems on board. The weapons systems are capable of engaging targets up to a distance of 160 kilometers.

However, the "Hamburg" cannot intercept ballistic missiles alone, Thiele stated. The technology was not installed in 2017/2018 due to cost reasons - and at that time, the need for such a system was not deemed necessary. However, the frigate is not alone on its way, other units can take over - if such a missile from another ship with the corresponding system on board is first detected, the frigate can engage it. This also worked during an attack on the "Hessen." He also mentioned that the system is "quite complex," and "you don't just install it overnight."

