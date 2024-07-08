For the protection of merchant ships - Frigate "Hamburg" en route to EU mission in the Red Sea

The German Navy participates again in an EU military mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships against attacks by the Huthi Militia. The frigate "Hamburg" left its largest German Navy base in Wilhelmshaven with around 240 men and women on board, according to the Navy's statement. However, the ship is missing a specific radar system that can detect ballistic anti-ship missiles. Nevertheless, the "Hamburg" can defend against such missiles, according to Marco Thiele, chairman of the Navy at the German Armed Forces Association. It's "completely inappropriate" to speak of a Hail Mary mission.

According to NDR, the crew has a queasy feeling about the mission due to the missing radar. In conversation with a Navy soldier, the term Hail Mary mission came up. The warship is reportedly heading first to the Greek island of Crete, where it and the crew will prepare for a missile engagement. This should give the crew security, Thiele said. Only then is the further journey to the Red Sea planned.

The frigate "Hessen" was already deployed at the beginning of the year

At the beginning of the year, the German Navy had already participated in the EU military mission "Aspides" with the frigate "Hessen." The crew had shot down several drones of the Yemeni militia allied with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon during the eight-week deployment. For the German Navy, it was the first combat mission of this kind. According to earlier statements from the Defense Ministry, a total of 27 merchant ships were escorted through the deployment area by the "Hessen."

The Huthi Militia, allied with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been attacking merchant ships for months that pass near its coast in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and further Indian Ocean. Yemen lies on one of the world's most important trade routes connecting Europe with Asia. The Huthi Militia aims to force an end to the Israeli military operation in Gaza, which is a reaction to the terrorist attack by the Islamic Hamas on October 7.

The frigate "Hamburg," like the "Hessen," belongs to the so-called Sachsen-class frigates. This frigate type is specifically designed for escort and sea control. The 143-meter-long warship is equipped with a special radar that, according to the Bundeswehr, can monitor an airspace the size of the entire North Sea. In addition, these frigates have anti-aircraft missiles on board. The weapons systems are capable of engaging targets up to 160 kilometers away.

However, the "Hamburg" cannot defend against ballistic missiles alone, Thiele said. The technology was not installed in 2017/2018 due to cost reasons – the equipment was not considered necessary at the time. The frigate is not alone on its way; other units can take over – if such a missile is detected by another ship with the corresponding system on board, the frigate can defend against it. This also worked in the case of an attack on the "Hessen." He also said that the system is "quite complex," and "you don't just install it."

The "Hamburg" crew wished to leave the Navy base without media coverage, a Navy spokesperson said.

