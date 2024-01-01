Mannheim - Friends forget party guest - locked up in garden

A 17-year-old fell asleep at a New Year's Eve party on an allotment site in Mannheim and was forgotten by his friends. As the site is surrounded by a high fence and barbed wire and the gate was locked, he was trapped there, according to the police. At around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, a local resident heard cries for help and alerted the officers.

According to the statement, they were able to free the teenager from his predicament with the help of a ladder. "Apart from slight hypothermia, he only escaped with a scare," it said. A patrol took the 17-year-old home.

