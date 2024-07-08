Lindsay Lohan - Friends, family and a birthday feast

Lindsay Lohan turned 38 on July 2. The American actress shared intimate birthday celebrations with her followers, featuring photos with her younger sister Aliana (30), brother Dakota (28), some friends, and her husband Bader Shammas (37).

One picture shows her beaming with a cake adorned with numerous candles. It appears there was a dinner party for the birthday girl. Lohan posted a picture of a table also decorated with candles. Placemats held menus and white roses. "Cake and candles," she wrote fittingly. And it seems Lohan, who looks delighted in the pictures, wasn't the only one enjoying the celebration with loved ones. "Best time," confirmed Dakota in a comment.

"Another trip around the sun," Lindsay Lohan commented on a picture of herself wearing birthday crowns a few days prior. She is "grateful for every moment" and "values every second and all the beautiful things life has to offer." The actress feels blessed and wants to thank everyone for the numerous well-wishes. Among those who commented were celebrity friends Paris Hilton (43), Dennis Quaid (70), and Tyra Banks (50).

Lohan has been married to Shammas for approximately two years. A representative for the actress, known for her roles in "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," confirmed last summer that she and her partner had become parents to a son named Luai. Soon she will return to one of her most famous roles on screen. Recently, it was announced that the production for "Freaky Friday 2" with Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (65) had begun. The film is set to premiere in 2025.

