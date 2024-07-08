Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBrandenburgWeatherDWDPrignitzBerlinPotsdam

Friendly summery start to the week

Plenty of sunshine, hardly any clouds in the sky: the weather in the capital region is perfect for swimming. The 30 degree mark will be cracked over the course of the week. But the next thunderstorms are already in sight.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A walk in the sunshine in the center of Berlin. (archive picture)
A walk in the sunshine in the center of Berlin. (archive picture)

Weather - Friendly summery start to the week

At the beginning of the new week, summer in Berlin and Brandenburg shows itself from its best side: The German Weather Service expects a warm and sunny Monday. A few clouds are in the sky, but only in northern Prignitz can some raindrops fall. Temperatures remain below 30 degrees with highest values between 24 degrees at the border to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, 28 degrees in the Niederlausitz, and 26 degrees in the Berlin area. It remains dry at night with temperatures between 17 and 12 degrees.

On Tuesday, meteorologists forecast peak values between 29 and 33 degrees. It remains warm with a few clouds in the blue sky. A light breeze precedes a cool summer night with minimum temperatures between 21 and 18 degrees.

On Wednesday, high temperatures cause hot and humid weather with some thunderstorms. It heats up to 29 to 32 degrees. Already in the morning, the first showers and thunderstorms can occur. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds follow. Elsewhere, the wind blows weakly to moderately.

Despite the relatively dry weather in Berlin and Brandenburg on Monday, the northern Prignitz region experiences some rain, as predicted by the German Weather Service (DWD). On Wednesday, the temperatures in Brandenburg will rise, potentially leading to thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area. In contrast, Potsdam, situated near Berlin, will experience a warmer but drier day with high temperatures hovering around 29 to 32 degrees.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public