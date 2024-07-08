Weather - Friendly summery start to the week

At the beginning of the new week, summer in Berlin and Brandenburg shows itself from its best side: The German Weather Service expects a warm and sunny Monday. A few clouds are in the sky, but only in northern Prignitz can some raindrops fall. Temperatures remain below 30 degrees with highest values between 24 degrees at the border to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, 28 degrees in the Niederlausitz, and 26 degrees in the Berlin area. It remains dry at night with temperatures between 17 and 12 degrees.

On Tuesday, meteorologists forecast peak values between 29 and 33 degrees. It remains warm with a few clouds in the blue sky. A light breeze precedes a cool summer night with minimum temperatures between 21 and 18 degrees.

On Wednesday, high temperatures cause hot and humid weather with some thunderstorms. It heats up to 29 to 32 degrees. Already in the morning, the first showers and thunderstorms can occur. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds follow. Elsewhere, the wind blows weakly to moderately.

