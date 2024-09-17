Friedrich Merz set to assume role of Union's Chancellor

CDU head Friedrich Merz and CSU head Markus Söder are reportedly going to suggest Merz as the Union's prime minister nominee, as per Union sources. numerous party insiders corroborated this information to Reuters on Tuesday.

The CDU and CSU committees still need to rubber-stamp this choice. Söder and Merz are scheduled to speak to the media in Berlin later today. The notion of backing Merz had already been subtly suggested by the CDU's North Rhine-Westphalia branch's vote in favor of their leader on Monday evening.

The CDU and CSU committees will need to formally approve Merz as the Union's prime minister nominee. According to the CDU's North Rhine-Westphalia branch, they have already shown support for Merz.

Read also: