Friedenstein Foundation: Around 100,430 objects digitized

The Friedenstein Castle Foundation says it is on schedule with the digitization of its collections. The project is expected to be completed by 2027 as planned, the foundation told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

By the end of this year, 100,430 objects - almost a third of the almost 309,000 objects in question - had been digitized. This would make the collections comprehensively accessible to researchers and the public and allow digital exhibition formats to be developed.

Since 2020, the Friedenstein Castle Foundation has received considerable funding from the state, federal government and the EU to raise the profile of the collections internationally. One component of this is digitization, for which around 27.2 million euros have been earmarked until 2027. Of this, 25 percent has been spent in the past three years, it was reported.

According to the foundation, the digitization of the coin collection was completed at the beginning of December. 79,000 coins have been photographed over the past two years. The digitization of the large textile formats has also been completed, including Chinese silk paintings, a Biedermeier medallion carpet from the 19th century and an apostle carpet (around 1610), which presumably served as a festive altar hanging. About half of the graphic works have been digitized.

The copperplate engraving collection is currently being processed accordingly, it was said. The digitization of the photographic collection should then start at the beginning of next year.

Since April of this year, the"Gotha.digital" portal has brought together the digital objects, collections and resources from the Friedenstein archive, library and museums. Previously, this data was spread across numerous databases and portals.

According to the museum, the Gotha collection includes more than 1.1 million objects from art, culture, science and nature. These have been collected at Friedenstein since the founding of the Ducal House of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg in 1647. In terms of its history and the diversity of its holdings, Gotha can be compared with the State Art Collections in Dresden, the Teylers Museum in Haarlem in the Netherlands or the German Literature Archive in Marbach.

