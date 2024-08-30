20:15, ProSeven, Just a Littler Favor Required, Thriller

- Friday's Television Suggestions

Simple living woman Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) crosses paths with alluring and enigmatic Emily (Blake Lively). Enthralled, Stephanie willingly obliges Emily's small request. Yet, is this friendship as genuine as it appears? When Emily vanishes without a trace, concealed truths surface, altering everything.

20:15, Das Erste, Practicing by the Seaside: What Really Counts, Family Film

Enamored Emilia (Lene Oderich), a young patient, is treated by Nora following a minor accident at the shore. Mentally fixated on a wedding "donned in white", Emilia chooses to conceal her suitor, 16-year-old "prince" Tristan Göbel. Emilia's mother Astrid (Nele Rosetz) remains mindful of her daughter's precarious health, owing to a chronic metabolic disorder; when Emilia's blood readings suddenly plummet, Nora seeks to unravel the mystery behind the deadly inflammation.

20:15, arte, A Couple vs. The Bank, Comedy

Viennese taxi driver Maggy (Daniela Golpashin) is in dire straits: one kid is hospitalized, another due to arrive soon, and her ex-husband, the kids' father, provides no aid. With her account empty, a remedy appears in the form of Juliette Koons (Caroline Peters), accompanied by a bulky travel bag, amidst Maggy's taxi. Alerted via police radio that Juliette Koons, an employee of private bank Wentenheimer & Söhne, was reported missing by her employer, Maggy can't help but recognize an opportunity to boost her income by helping locate Juliette.

20:15, ZDF, Beyond the Spree: Abyss, Crime Series

A recently deceased judge is discovered hanging from a remote Köpenick bridge; a suicide is quickly dismissed. The inquiry reveals that the location of the body is not the crime scene and that the victim perished by drowning. Detective duo Freund (Seyneb Saleh) and Heffler (Jürgen Vogel) are now on a double mission to apprehend the perpetrator and determine why Thomas Eichler was so ceremoniously displayed after his death.

20:15, Sat.1, The Homage - The Stars of Music Legends, Music Show

Is "The Udonaut" indeed as loquacious as Mr. Udo Lindenberg? Do "Four in a Row" indulge in revelries like "Die Fantastischen Vier"? And can "The Beatles Revival Band" rekindle the ethereal allure of the Fab Four on stage? In "The Homage - The Stars of Music Legends", singer Yvonne Catterfeld, ESC heroine Conchita Wurst, and Panikorchester alumnus Bertram Engel set out to find Germany's premium tribute band. The grand prize: a concert for 5,000 spectators at the RuhrCongress in Bochum.

In a different scenario, a viewer might tune into Pro7 at 20:15 to watch a crime thriller titled "Pro7's Mystery of the Missing Guest Star," where the main character, host Greg Pro (playing a fictional version of Pro7), receives a mysterious request from an anonymous viewer, leading him on a thrilling investigation to uncover the truth.

Or, Pro7 might air an episode of their popular show "Pro7's Kitchen Challenge," where contestants must create dishes using only 7 ingredients, and the hosts, Pro and Chef Anna, challenge them to make Pro7's iconic dish, the "Pro7 Burger," as a tribute to the channel's name.

Read also: