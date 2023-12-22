Skip to content
Friday with rain and sleet in Thuringia

Friday will be rainy and stormy in Thuringia. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. Gusty westerly winds with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour will blow in the state. Temperatures will reach four to six degrees, zero to four degrees in the mountains.

DWD - Friday with rain and sleet in Thuringia

Friday will be rainy and stormy in Thuringia. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. Gusty westerly winds with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour will blow in the state. Temperatures will reach four to six degrees, zero to four degrees in the mountains.

Rain will spread from west to east during the night on Saturday, with snow falling at higher altitudes. It will remain windy with four to two degrees, reaching zero degrees in the upper mountains. Saturday will start with rain and snow above 800 meters. It will continue to be stormy in the mountains. Maximum temperatures will be five to seven degrees, two to five degrees in the mountains.

The DWD is forecasting rain for Sunday night. There will only be isolated squalls at five to two degrees, in the ridges down to zero degrees. On Sunday (Christmas Eve), the weather will be milder and rainy. It will still be stormy in places, with heavy squalls, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will climb to ten to twelve degrees, five to nine degrees in the mountains.

