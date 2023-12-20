Winter sports - Fresh snow again in the Thuringian Forest: only one trail groomed

There has been fresh snow in the Thuringian Forest - but in many places there is currently not enough for extensive winter sports. Only the Schützenberg cross-country ski trail in Oberhof has been groomed and can be used to a limited extent, the Thuringian Forest Regional Association announced on Wednesday. The snow depth is not sufficient for all other trails.

The Lotto Thüringen Snowpark in Oberhof is currently closed, only the Fallbachlift Winterlernland is open. In addition, eleven winter hiking trails are prepared and a toboggan run is open.

Source: www.stern.de