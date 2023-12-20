Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsleisure timethuringian forestwinter sportsfresh snowthuringiawinterweathertrail

Fresh snow again in the Thuringian Forest: only one trail groomed

There has been fresh snow in the Thuringian Forest - but in many places there is currently not enough for extensive winter sports. Only the Schützenberg cross-country ski trail in Oberhof has been groomed and can be used to a limited extent, the Thuringian Forest Regional Association announced...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Conifers in a forest are covered with snow. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Conifers in a forest are covered with snow. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Winter sports - Fresh snow again in the Thuringian Forest: only one trail groomed

There has been fresh snow in the Thuringian Forest - but in many places there is currently not enough for extensive winter sports. Only the Schützenberg cross-country ski trail in Oberhof has been groomed and can be used to a limited extent, the Thuringian Forest Regional Association announced on Wednesday. The snow depth is not sufficient for all other trails.

The Lotto Thüringen Snowpark in Oberhof is currently closed, only the Fallbachlift Winterlernland is open. In addition, eleven winter hiking trails are prepared and a toboggan run is open.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public