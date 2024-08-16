- Fresh film record surpassed

The action-packed movie "Deadpool & Wolverine," featuring Ryan Reynolds (47) and Hugh Jackman (55), is causing quite a stir at the box office. The film, classified as an R-rated Marvel production in the US, restricting viewers under 17, has managed to set a new record. In Germany, however, it has been given a FSK 16 rating.

By Thursday, the movie had grossed an impressive $1.086 billion globally - $518.8 million in the US and $568.8 million abroad. This surpasses another superhero blockbuster, "Joker" directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix (49), which held the top spot in this category back in October 2019. Ryan Reynolds shared the news on his Instagram, posting the official update from industry magazine "Deadline". Over the weekend, "Deadpool & Wolverine" broke the $1 billion mark, making it the 55th film to do so and the second with an R-rating, following closely behind "Joker".

Ryan Reynolds grapples with "Deadpool & Wolverine" success

Reynolds finds it hard to believe the strong box office numbers, even post the opening weekend. In an Instagram story, he admitted it was "tough to wrap my head around" the massive success.

The box office success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" has catapulted Ryan Reynolds into the league of filmmakers whose movies have become box office hits. With the film surpassing "Joker" to become the new record-holder in global box office earnings, Reynolds' latest project is undoubtedly a box office hit.

Read also: