- Fresh face in the ten-fighter realm: consistently identified post-Olympic participation

The athlete representing VfB Stuttgart, typically residing in America, takes part in a triathlon featuring 100 meters sprint, discus throw, and 1500 meters run at the Olympic Stadium. Sharing the competition arena is Niklas Kaul, a previous world and European title holder.

Luckenkemper: Still in denial about Olympic bronze

Sunday (12:55 PM/sportschau.de; 3:30 PM on ARD) welcomes five Olympic medalists and a grand total of 13 triumphant athletes from Paris. One such athlete is Gina Luckenkemper, who unexpectedly secured bronze in the 4x100m relay during the 2022 European Championships. Despite the passing of three weeks, the 27-year-old has yet to fully grasp and accept her achievement, confessing, "I'm still not entirely aware of it. It's been three weeks, but it hasn't fully settled in yet."

Additional prominent German athletes gracing the event are Yemisi Ogunleye, a gold medalist in the shot put from Mannheim, as well as javelin thrower Julian Weber and hurdler Gesa Felicitas Krause. Representing international fame is Grant Holloway, the hurdles Olympic champion from the U.S.

35,000 tickets for the Olympic Stadium already sold

Silver medalist in long jump Malaika Mihambo, who battled the consequences of COVID-19 during her race in Paris, has announced an early end to her season and will not compete. However, she will be present in the fan zone. The organizers envision a grand turnout of 40,000 viewers, with 35,000 tickets already distributed for the biggest German athletics gathering.

