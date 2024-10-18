Fresh claims of assault involving Pietro Lombardi

In the wee hours of October 7, authorities are summoned to Pietro Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa's Cologne residence, due to a reported escalation in their argument. As per Bild newspaper's report, Lombardi is accused of being aggressive. Purported marks on Rypa's neck are cited as evidence, though Lombardi's counsel refutes these claims, asserting that there were merely intense emotional exchanges with mutual physical contact, but no violence from Lombardi towards Rypa. The lawyers argue that the bloodstains detected weren't from any act of aggression.

Rypa, accompanied by her nearly seven-week-old son Amelio, is admitted to a Cologne hospital that night for observation. This is indicated in posts from a friend of Rypa's, ninibeauty, on social platforms, featuring images of Rypa cradling the infant in a hospital setting.

Rypa's hospital visit and the boy's presence could be linked to new claims against Lombardi, reported by Bild. According to the sources, the initial verbal altercation between the couple evolved into Lombardi allegedly shaking Rypa and possibly the infant, who she was carrying in a baby carrier.

This alleged behavior could potentially explain Rypa's hospital visit. It may have been to ensure Amelio hadn't suffered from shaken baby syndrome. Even minimal shaking can lead to significant harm in babies, leading to potential physical and mental disabilities, or even worse.

Dispute over diaper changing and finances

Bild's source shares that the initial disagreement between Lombardi and Rypa revolved around who would attend to Amelio's diaper needs, escalating into a discussion regarding Lombardi's purported financial mismanagement and gambling addiction. During this heated exchange, Lombardi is accused of becoming physically abusive towards Rypa, as reported by Bild.

Lombardi hasn't yet issued a statement in response to Bild's recent allegations. As a principle of law, he is considered innocent until proven guilty with regard to the charges of domestic violence.

Celebrity couple Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa's dispute over diaper changing and finances led to an escalation in their argument, as reported by Bild. The alleged physical abuse towards Rypa by Lombardi could potentially explain her hospital visit and the concern for their newborn son Amelio's well-being.

Read also: