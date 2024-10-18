Fresh accusations of mistreatment surface concerning the deceased Al-Fayed

Multiple Women Accuse Mohamed Al-Fayed of Misconduct. The 94-year-old ex-owner of Harrods and former proprietor of Fulham FC, is under scrutiny for allegedly mistreating the captain of the women's football team. She's now breaking her silence for the first time.

Ronnie Gibbons, the former captain of Fulham's women's team, is now voicing out experiences of sexual misconduct by Mohamed Al-Fayed. Gibbons recounted her ordeal to "The Athletic," explaining how Al-Fayed attempted to forcefully kiss and grope her in his Harrods store in 2000, when she was just 20.

The club released a statement, expressing its concern over Gibbons' revelations. "We offer our deepest sympathy and support to Ronnie," the statement read. "Any form of misconduct is completely unacceptable." Al-Fayed owned Fulham from 1997 to 2013.

Gibbons described being summoned to Al-Fayed's office twice, under the guise of discussing football with his children. However, the children were absent upon her arrival. Instead, she was instructed to sit on Al-Fayed's lap, and he caressed her knee and kissed her while she tried to escape. "I just remember feeling sick after leaving the premises," Gibbons recalled. She, later on, endured another attempt at kissing and fondling.

Gibbons opted to remain silent about the incident due to her concerns about her team's future. "I felt used. I felt a massive responsibility since we had just transitioned to professionalism. Every fiber of me was telling me to leave, but I was fearful of causing the team's downfall," she explained.

Over 60 Affected

Now, Gibbons finds solace in speaking out: "Depicting the truth and exposing my story might aid in my healing process and eradicate the shame, humiliation, and torment I have been carrying for years," she said. "If my confession helps even one person to acknowledge their predicament and liberate themselves from the same burden, then I am content."

Gibbons is not the sole victim: The London police disclosed earlier this month that 40 women have accused Al-Fayed of sexual assault or rape since BBC published allegations from various Harrods employees. These accusations add to the 21 women who reported to the police between 2005 and 2023 for allegations of sexual misconduct against Al-Fayed.

"Justice For Harrods Survivors" stated: "Ronnie Gibbons' experience with Mohamed Al-Fayed is yet another instance of the deplorable abuse supported and enabled by the companies he controlled." Lawyers representing some of the accusers dubbed Al-Fayed as a "beast." Despite these allegations, Al-Fayed was never charged criminally.

Al-Fayed was the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, who perished in a car crash in Paris along with Diana, the then-wife of the British royal heir, Prince Charles, in 1997. Mohamed Al-Fayed passed away last year, at the age of 94.

Al-Fayed's ownership of Harrods is also brought into question, as Gibbons' alleged incident took place in the store.

Following the accusations, calls for justice have been made, with "Justice For Harrods Survivors" acknowledging Gibbons' experience as another instance of abuse within companies controlled by Al-Fayed.

Read also: