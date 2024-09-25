French regulatory bodies have levied penalties upon pharmaceutical labs due to insufficient drug supplies.

Due to insufficient supplies of essential medications, a French regulatory body has imposed fines totalling eight million euros on eleven pharmaceutical firms. Companies such as Biogaran and Sandoz were sanctioned for not maintaining adequate reserves of vital drugs, as announced by the agency based in Paris. "The situation is concerning... In 2023, there were distribution problems in 5,000 instances, a 30% rise compared to the previous year," said agency head Alexandre de La Volpilière to France Info.

He conveyed that this situation makes patients anxious because they can't obtain the medication prescribed by their doctors. Since 2021, pharmaceutical companies have been required to store at least four months' worth of 750 critical medications. These are medications that are crucial for patients' well-being.

The fines, issued on Tuesday, impact around 30 medications, including medications for regulating blood pressure and treating conditions like cancer and neurological disorders. Biogaran, one of the penalized firms, deemed the fine excessively harsh. "These penalties aren't a sustainable solution to supply shortages," the company stated, implying they could worsen existing disparities in the generic drug market.

Several patient advocacy organizations expressed support for the fines, however. "It's a positive development, as earlier, the penalties were inadequate," remarked Catherine Simonin, spokesperson for a coalition of patient groups.

The Commission has imposed fines on eleven pharmaceutical companies for failing to maintain adequate reserves of essential medications. This action by the Commission aims to encourage companies to comply with the requirement of storing at least four months' worth of critical medications.

Read also: