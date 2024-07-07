French government - French Prime Minister Attal announces his resignation

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation following the surprise win of the Left Alliance in the parliamentary elections. The centrist bloc of President Emmanuel Macron no longer holds a majority, he stated after the initial vote tallies were made public.

Gabriel Attal's resignation led to a discussion in the Parliament about the future of the government. Voters in France chose to support the Left-wing alliance, resulting in a surprising victory during the parliamentary elections. This unexpected outcome meant that the centrist bloc, led by President Emmanuel Macron, no longer retained its parliamentary majority. Attal's resignation signaled a significant change in French politics, and many politicians in Paris are now contemplating their next move in response to this shift. The Left Alliance's win has sparked hopes for a potential restructuring within the political landscape of France.

