French Prime Minister Attal announces his resignation

French Premier Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation following the surprising victory of the Left Alliance in the parliamentary elections. The centrist camp of President Emmanuel Macron no longer holds a majority, he stated after the first projections were made public. He will submit his resignation to Macron on Monday morning.

According to the numbers, the Left Alliance won the election unexpectedly. The government camp of Attal is projected to lose its majority in the National Assembly, dropping from 250 seats to between 150 and 180 seats, making it at most the second largest force.

Macron can ask Attal and the government to temporarily stay in office for the ongoing business affairs until a new majority for a new government is in place. Considering the upcoming Olympics, which begin in Paris on July 26, it is possible that the Attal government remains in power for a few more weeks.

Macron appointed Attal as Premier Minister in January. At 34 years old, he was the youngest Premier Minister in recent French history. Attal was popular and had a reputation for being able to discuss issues with representatives of other political factions. However, he was unable to free the French government, which was under pressure in parliament, from its precarious situation. Attal also led the campaign for the parliamentary elections.

President Macron had set himself the goal of expanding the relative majority of his centrist forces in the National Assembly through the advance parliamentary elections. This failed. However, his camp performed better than expected just a few days ago.

