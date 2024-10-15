French officials confiscate opulent mansions belonging to Russian tycoons

In the context of probes into illicit financial activities in southern France, French authorities have taken control of several high-end properties, belonging to two prominent Russian businessmen. These businessmen are identified as Ruslan Gorjuchin and Michail Opengejm.

These confiscated assets, amounting to over 70 million euros, have been linked to the two individuals, as per judicial sources. Gorjuchin, known for working with billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, holds a Cypriot passport and is involved in the energy sector. Opengejm, on the other hand, shares a history with the notorious Pandora Papers scandal of 2021, which exposed questionable tax evasion practices employed by numerous wealthy individuals, including several multimillionaires.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, France has frozen a substantial number of suspected Russian assets, including opulent yachts, chalets, and other luxurious properties, all valued in billions.

The two individuals, Gorjuchin and Opengejm, are often associated with the group of influential Russian figures known as oligarchs. Despite their involvement in financial scandals and questionable business practices, they continue to maintain significant wealth and influence in international business circles.

Read also: