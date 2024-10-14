"French Individual Seeks Forgiveness as He Receives Prison Sentence in Moscow's Detention Facility"

A French Political Analyst Detained in Moscow in June's Beginning is Convicted to Three Years in a Work Camp for Allegedly Gathering Russian Military Data. The Court Failed to Meet the Prosecutor's Request by Half a Month. The Defense Spoke for a Lenient Penalty and Proposed a Fine. The Judgment is Still Pending. The Accused, Laurent Vinatier, Declared Having Known Russia for 20 Years and Having Fallen in Love with the Country. "I Ask Russia to Pardon Me for Disregarding the Laws of the Russian Federation," He Allegedly Said. He wasn't Registered as a "Foreign Agent." Russian Penal Code Provided for Up to Five Years in Prison or Hard Labour.

16:07 One Dead, Several Wounded: Russian Raid on Odessa Results in Significant DamageTwo cargo ships and a grain silo were Harmed by a Russian Missile Strike on the Black Sea Port of Odessa, Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba Noted on Telegram. The Regional Governor, Oleh Kiper, Reported that One Person Died and at Least Eight Others were Wounded, Two Seriously.**

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Cities and Villages - Time is CrucialThe Ukraine and Russia are Enhancing their Skirmishes for Cities and Villages. The Time Factor is of the Utmost Importance, explains Colonel Reisner of the Austrian Military. Retreating before Winter might Have Severe Consequences for Ukraine.**

15:02 Kremlin Condemns NATO Nuclear Weapons ExerciseThe Kremlin has Chastised the Annual NATO Nuclear Weapons Drill as Adding to the Tensions Surrounding the Conflict in Ukraine. "Amidst the Ongoing War in Ukraine, Such Exercises Only Lead to the Further Intensification of Tensions," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Informed the Russian Agency Interfax. Peskov Failed to Mention that Russia Also Regularly Organizes Nuclear Forces Exercises and has Placed its Weapons on High Alert in the Ukraine Conflict, and has also Threatened with Missile Strikes.**

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine Special Forces Likely Surrounded"Military Expert Ralph Thiele Says the Situation for Ukraine on the Front is Grave, Also Due to the Failed Kursk Offensive. Ukraine Must be Stabilized Urgently, and That can Only be Achieved with a Ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is "Managing" Russia's Weapons Supply for the Future.**

14:00 China's Top Military Leadership Meets with Russian Defense MinisterRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has Traveled to Beijing for Discussions with the Chinese Military Leadership. During his Journey, He will "Conduct a Series of Negotiations with the Military and Military-Political Leadership of the Country," the Russian Defense Ministry Stated. The Surprise Visit Takes Place a Week Before the BRICS Summit in the Russian City of Kazan, to Which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are Also Expected.**

13:28 Russia Stops Nighttime Drone Attacks

Last Night appears to be the First in a Month and a Half where Ukrainian Forces were not Harassed by Combat Drones. Ukrainian Media Reports No Incidents of Drone Attacks to Date, a First in 48 Consecutive Nights. While the Ukrainian Air Force hasn't Reported any Drone Attacks, they Confirm that the Russian Army Launched Guided Bomb Attacks Last Night.

13:15 German Government Confirms: Biden to Visit SoonGovernment Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner Confirms that US President Joe Biden is due to Visit Germany Later this Week. The German Government is in Close Coordination with the US Government regarding the Details, but cannot yet Provide Specifics. Initially, a State Visit with Full Protocol was Planned for the End of Last Week, but Biden Postponed it Due to a Hurricane in the US. Consequently, a Summit to Support Ukraine at the US Airbase in Ramstein was Also Cancelled.

12:43 Intelligence: Russian Transport Plane Catches FireA Video Released by the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Shows a Burning Plane at the Russian Military Airport "Orenburg-2". The Intelligence Service Claims that a Tu-134 Transport Plane Caught Fire Overnight on Sunday, Suggesting it was a Case of Arson. These Planes are Primarily used for Transporting the Leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The South Russian Region of Orenburg Borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Domestic Intelligence Reveals Summer Incident: Germany Almost Suffered a Plane CrashAccording to the Domestic Intelligence Service, Germany Almost Suffered a Plane Crash in July due to a Possible Russian-initiated Fire in a Cargo Package. The Package Caught Fire at the DHL Logistics Center in Leipzig, not During Flight, thanks to a fortunate Delay in the Flight's Departure from the Baltic Region. The Package Contained an Incendiary Device that Ignited and Set a Cargo Container on Fire. Security Circles Suspect the Incident was Related to Russian Sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Create a New World OrderThe Head of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, Sees a Direct Military Threat from Russia. "By the End of this Decade, Russian Forces could be Capable of Launching an Attack on NATO," Kahl Said during a Hearing of the Bundestag's Parliamentary Control Committee. He also Stated that the Kremlin views Germany as an Adversary, given Germany's Significant Support for Ukraine. Kahl Believes that Putin's Goal is not Just Ukraine, but "the Creation of a New World Order," with Russian Intelligence Services Acting Aggressively and without Restraint. He Warns that Further Escalation is Likely and Calls for the Political Support of Germany's Security Services to Counter These Threats.**

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Aggressive Russian Espionage

German intelligence bigwigs are airing Russia's undercover and clandestine maneuvers at a public hearing in the Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, head honcho of the Military Shield Service, unveils Russia's spying attempts against the Bundeswehr: "Be it probing German weapons exports to Ukraine, training projects, or armament projects, or stirring fear through sabotage acts." Thomas Haldenwang, chief honcho of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, shares that Russian espionage and sabotage in Germany have surged, both in volume and impact. Haldenwang explains, "We're witnessing aggressive activity by Russian intelligence services." More deets here.

10:29 EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran for Missile Gifts

The EU is issuing fresh sanctions on Iran for bestowing ballistic missiles on Russia. The penalties target businesses, facilities, and individuals involved in producing and transferring these weapons, as stated by EU diplomats following a similar resolution by foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Read the whole story here.

10:22 "Ghost Galleons" Shipping Russia's Oil, Study Finds

Russia reportedly ships more oil via its covert "ghost fleet" of ancient oil tankers, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The oil export via the ghost fleet now constitutes 70% of Russia's overall seaborne crude oil exports, the report claims. Multiple Western nations accuse Russia of employing hardly seaworthy boats to bypass EU sanctions due to the Ukraine clash, thereby escaping a Western price cap on Russian crude oil exports to third countries. This also poses a significant danger to the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Escalating Russian Espionage in Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of rising risks from Russian espionage activities in Germany. "Putin's regime is acting increasingly aggressively," the SPD politician informed the Handelsblatt. "Our security agencies are pushing out tremendous resources to safeguard our nation against Russian espionage, sabotage acts, and cyber attacks." These actions have already targeted Germany in the past and thwarted potential bomb attacks on its support for Ukraine, as reported by the government. The CDU's foreign and security policy expert, Roderich Kiesewetter, also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he said, urging the intelligence services to be beefed up financially, personnel-wise, and materially. The German intelligence capacity in counter-espionage, he criticized, is virtually nil, and sanctions for deterrence are inadequately implemented.

08:54 Russia Lambasts Ukraine for Detaining Kursk Residents

Russia has alleged that Ukraine has abducted more than a thousand residents from its Kursk region, as stated by Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova. She didn't provide proof. Talking to news portal Argumenty I Fakty, she also mentioned that over 30,000 inhabitants of Russian border areas have evacuated due to Ukrainian attacks and are now housed in accommodations across Russia. A warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner for abducting Ukrainian children remains at the International Criminal Court. Earlier Ukrainian reports suggested that nearly 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories by the start of the year. Some efforts to recover some of them have been successful.

08:25 Judge: "Two lousy pieces of news for Ukraine"According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, soldiers from North Korea are reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian soil. Reports hint at a 10,000-strong North Korean force being trained in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter discusses this and explains its significance for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Identifies Gaps in War Reportage

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faulted the media coverage of the Ukraine conflict, especially in eastern Germany, where opposition to supporting Ukraine is strong. Talking to the "Schwäbische Zeitung," the SPD politician said, "Now, it's catching up with us that this question was barely ever raised in interviews, and it hardly featured in newspapers, on TV, or on the radio." He explained that as Chancellor, he was primarily asked why he wasn't delivering more, and faster weapons to Ukraine, while the argument of whether it was proper to do so seldom surfaced, leading to a lack of clarification about why supporting Ukraine is essential while still being cautious. Scholz said refraining from doing everything demanded loudly is crucial. He decided against delivering missiles and established regulations for weapon use.

07:20 Wadephul Urges Scholz to Release All Weapons Systems Before Biden Visit

CDU/CSU parliamentary group vice-chairman Johann Wadephul has reprimanded Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being overly reluctant in backing Ukraine. In anticipation of outgoing US President Joe Biden's expected visit to Germany on Friday, Wadephul informed the "Tagesspiegel" that Scholz should use the occasion to show that Germany is ready to fill the position as the main manager of major conflicts. He said Scholz's hesitance is the main obstacle to Ukraine's support. Wadephul urged Scholz to give the go-ahead for Taurus and allow unrestricted use of all weapons systems, saying this could convince Biden.

06:41 Report: Orban to Help Trump with Ukraine Loan IssueReports suggest that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is willing to aid Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump in dealing with a $50 billion loan for Ukraine. The heads of state from the EU, US, and G7 nations offered this loan to Kiev. Hungary might agree to modifications in the rules to allow Washington to play a significant role in the loan post the US elections. This move could be in response to the current US administration's demand to perpetually freeze Russian assets in the EU to finance the loan funds. However, for this to happen, all EU countries would need to extend sanctions against Russia for an additional 36 months. So far, Hungary has been against this extension.

03:42 NATO begins Nuclear Defense ExerciseNATO is commencing its yearly military drill, focusing on defending the alliance area with nuclear weapons. Over 2,000 soldiers from eight air bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over a fortnight. The exercise will take place at air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the UK and Danish airspace, along with the North Sea. More than 60 aircraft, including modern combat jets capable of transporting US nuclear bombs in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft, will be trained during the exercise. No live weapons will be utilized during the training. For more details, click here.

01:58 37,000 Residents Evacuated from SumyApproximately 37,000 people, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated from the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy over the past few weeks. The military administration mentioned further evacuations are to be planned, as the region, sharing a border with the Russian region of Kursk, is subject to hundreds of Russian attacks daily. Attacks using guided bombs have increased significantly in recent weeks.

01:00 Merz Criticizes Ramstein Meeting CancellationUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz expressed his disapproval of the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting intended to support Ukraine after US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Germany. "I would have tried to save this conference," Merz stated in the ARD program Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans making themselves appear smaller than they truly are?" Merz believes that Europe should become more self-reliant, considering the possibility of Donald Trump's election as US president. "The strong power we are used to is no longer there," he noted.

23:08 Merz Conditionally Agrees to Deliver Taurus to UkraineCDU leader Friedrich Merz supports delivering the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine under specific circumstances. He suggested informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease targeting civilian zones. If Russia does not comply, Merz would initially lift the restriction on utilizing the supplied weapons, and later deliver Taurus. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes providing Taurus, as its range exceeds Moscow, among other reasons. The Union parliamentary group submitted an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine twice. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell Emphasizes Importance of Innovative Technologies in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has highlighted the significant impact of using unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies in future conflicts, as per EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Europe must focus on creating its own technological base to reduce reliance on third-country technologies, Borrell writes in his blog. The war in Ukraine has presented a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will undertake various tasks, from reconnaissance to direct attacks. Russia has deployed unmanned vehicles capable of launching anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has utilized robots for evacuating wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have supported tanks, and maritime drones have essentially nullified Russia's naval advantages," Borrell explains.

22:05 Russian Drone Kills Man in Kherson RegionA civilian man was killed in a drone attack conducted by Russian forces in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road when the drone strike took place. Two people were previously injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Stil Uses Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for War PurposesRussian troops continue to use illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals in the warfront, despite US efforts to stop this, according to "The Washington Post." These terminals allow Russian forces to utilize satellite communication services to improve attack coordination, boost drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, as stated in the article.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for his Birthday - Kremlin PleasedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, as per Russian state-run news agency TASS. The Kremlin was pleased with the gift, citing that Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent the gift before their telephone conversation on the same day, added Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. "I can say it's a beautiful vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans working side-by-side with Russians in UkraineBased on Zelensky's statement, North Korea isn't merely providing weapons to Russia, but also dispatching their personnel to Russia's military forces. "We're observing a growing alignment between Russia and regimes such as North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon delivery, but the relocation of North Korean individuals to Russia's occupation forces," Zelensky explains in his evening speech, stressing the need for his nation's allies to strengthen their cooperation. The warfront requires additional support, Ukraine needs enhanced long-range capabilities, and our troops require more crucial supplies. "It's about intensifying the pressure on the aggressor to avert a broader conflict," Zelensky concludes.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in transferring ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia. This action is in response to Iran's violation of UN resolutions by providing such weapons to Russia.

In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the European Union is also closely monitoring the activities of the Russian Federation within its borders. The European Union is concerned about potential Russian espionage activities and is working to beef up its intelligence capabilities to counter such threats.

