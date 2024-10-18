Skip to content
French Foreign Minister Barrot sets foot in Ukraine for the initial time

Assertive Behavior from Russia

 Carmen Simpson
1 min read
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is preparing to venture to Ukraine for the first time, intending to highlight the predicament of children taken by Russia. "I want to underscore that the circumstances in Ukraine impact the safety of our continent, particularly in relation to energy and food resources," Barrot mentioned to France Inter before departing.

A portion of his journey will focus on the humanitarian catastrophe, centering on Ukrainian children who have been "kidnapped and relocated" by the Russians.

Barrot is also scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrij Sybiha over the weekend, according to diplomatic sources. A loss for Ukraine is unacceptable, Barrot warned. This would equate to "giving permission to the most powerful." Ultimately, it is Ukraine's call when peace negotiations can commence, he noted.

Barrot did not directly tackle the "winning strategy" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which encompasses swift NATO membership. Zelensky had advocated for this at both the EU summit and NATO the day prior, yet failed to receive definitive affirmations.

The European Union plays a significant role in this situation, as France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized the impact of Ukraine's circumstances on the union's safety, particularly in terms of energy and food resources. During his visit to Ukraine, Barrot will discuss the plight of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly taken and relocated by Russia.

