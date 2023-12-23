Storm - Freighter loses more than 40 containers off the Danish coast

A cargo ship has lost more than 40 containers off the Danish coast. The ship Mayview Maersk had been sailing in the North Sea during the storm, the Maersk shipping company confirmed in the evening. It had reported the loss of containers on its way from Bremerhaven to Poland early on Friday morning.

"No crew members were injured and the ship can continue to operate normally," a spokesperson said. According to initial estimates, more than 40 containers went overboard. "The relevant authorities have been informed of the incident."

Individual containers and cargo washed ashore

According to media reports, individual containers and cargo have already washed ashore. Refrigerators, cannulas and shoes were found on a coastal strip in the north of Denmark, as reported by the radio stations DR and TV2, the news agency Ritzau and the newspaper "Nordjyske". The police in North Jutland warned on Platform X that it could be theft if the items were simply taken.

The shipping company promised to help with the clean-up. It had engaged a company with expertise in recovering and locating lost containers. The company announced that it would investigate the case and take the necessary steps to minimize the risk of similar incidents in the future. Affected customers should be informed about their shipments. The storm "Pia" hit Denmark on Thursday afternoon.

