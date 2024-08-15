- Freiburg's new coach Schuster warns against Osnabrück

Julian Schuster believes the SC Freiburg is well-prepared for his first competitive match as the Breisgau team's head coach. "We are absolutely satisfied with our preparation. We've worked very hard, very intensively," said Streich's successor before the DFB-Pokal opener against third-tier side VfL Osnabrück on Saturday (3:15 PM/Sky). That's why he's "relatively relaxed" ahead of the season start.

Despite the significant class difference, Schuster warned his players about the second-division relegation candidate, who started the new season with two losses. "They have absolute physicality," explained Schuster, who wants to avoid a debacle at the start of the season. "They bring some components that can make things very uncomfortable for us."

The SC is already warned about the Lower Saxons. In the 2021/22 season, Freiburg only managed to advance in the second round of the cup after a penalty shootout in Osnabrück's stadium. At that time, Osnabrück was also in the 3rd league.

Schuster will have to do without goalkeeper Noah Atubolu (appendix surgery) and defender Manuel Gulde (back problems) in the first round match. The deployment of new signing and striker Eren Dinkci (groin problems) and defender Kiliann Sildillia (foot injury) is uncertain. Center-back Matthias Ginter, who had to undergo Achilles tendon surgery in April, hopes to make his first competitive appearance since mid-March - he will likely be on the bench in Osnabrück.

