Freiburg lose in Heidenheim after a late own goal

SC Freiburg are defeated on the Ostalb at the end of the season. Lucas Höler scores twice in a wild regional duel, then his Freiburg colleague Matthias Ginter has a mishap.

Tim Kleindienst turned the game around with his team late on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Matchday 16 - Freiburg lose in Heidenheim after a late own goal

An own goal in stoppage time and a brace from Lucas Höler meant that SC Freiburg conceded defeat at the end of the soccer year. The team from Baden were beaten 2:3 (1:0) in the regional duel at 1. FC Heidenheim.

Matthias Ginter stumbled the ball over his own line at the end (90.+2). Freiburg, who had previously won three times in a row in the Bundesliga, slipped out of the European Cup places. The upcoming break should come in handy due to their personnel problems.

Höler scored first in the 7th and then in the 64th minute from the penalty spot in front of 15,000 spectators on the Ostalb. Eren Dinkci (52) and Kleindienst equalized twice for Heidenheim. Thanks to Ginter's mishap, the promoted side crowned their extraordinary year with another success and are now a comfortable ten points clear of the relegation zone.

The captain extends his contract

A few minutes before kick-off, Heidenheim announced the extension of their captain Patrick Mainka's contract until 2027, but had to do without standard specialist Jan-Niklas Beste due to illness. The hosts could have done with the midfielder in the first half. Somewhat more dangerous resting balls might have been an effective tool against Freiburg, who stood deep for long stretches. The FCH often had the ball, but lacked offensive penetration.

SC, who were virtually down to their last team and only had five outfield players on the bench, withdrew after Höler took the early lead. The striker scored from the right-hand side into the left-hand corner after a good pass from Merlin Röhl. Midway through the first half, Freiburg's own corner kick almost flew around their ears, but FCH failed to finish the counter-attack. The Swabians were also a little too awkward when they created chances through Kleindienst (24) and Dinkci (36).

Rewarded for effort

Shortly after the break, however, Heidenheim were rewarded for their efforts. Kleindienst kept an overview against an exceptionally unsettled visitors and crossed for Dinkci to convert beautifully into the top left corner. The veteran coaches Frank Schmidt on the Heidenheim side and Christian Streich on the Freiburg side drove their players on with wild gesticulations - and the game continued to gather pace. Röhl failed to beat FCH keeper Kevin Müller (54').

When Ritsu Doan made a hook in the Heidenheim penalty area and went down in a duel with FCH defender Benedikt Gimber, referee Benjamin Brand decided to award a penalty - Höler converted with aplomb. However, the underdogs struck back in the person of Kleindienst from close range. In stoppage time, defender Ginter then became the tragic figure for Freiburg.

Source: www.stern.de

