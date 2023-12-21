Bundesliga - Freiburg frustration at the end: Streich announces talks

Coach Christian Streich was visibly frustrated after SC Freiburg's defeat at the end of the year. All in all, 2023 was "great" for the team from Baden, the Bundesliga club's coach summed up after the unfortunate 2:3 (1:0) at 1. FC Heidenheim. In the end, however, "individual things happened against the promoted team that are unacceptable". He wanted to talk about "two or three things internally", Streich announced. There must be "a discussion with two or three gentlemen". Both offensively and defensively, the 58-year-old had identified mistakes in his team.

Freiburg lost in Heidenheim on Wednesday after conceding two late goals in stoppage time. After 16 match days, they have 24 points in the league and are in a decent eighth place given their considerable personnel worries. In the Europa League, the Breisgauers have reached the intermediate round, where they will face France's runners-up RC Lens in February. Overall, he was "very, very satisfied" with his team and, above all, their fighting spirit, said Streich. However, the result in the Ostalb was "very bitter".

Source: www.stern.de