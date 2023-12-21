Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanyneed to speakannual financial statementsheidenheimbaden-württembergsc freiburgchristian streichfrustration1. fc heidenheimbundesligasoccer

Freiburg frustration at the end: Streich announces talks

Coach Christian Streich sees a need to talk to individual players after SC's defeat in Heidenheim. However, his overall assessment for 2023 is positive.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Freiburg coach Christian Streich reacts during the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Freiburg coach Christian Streich reacts during the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Freiburg frustration at the end: Streich announces talks

Coach Christian Streich was visibly frustrated after SC Freiburg's defeat at the end of the year. All in all, 2023 was "great" for the team from Baden, the Bundesliga club's coach summed up after the unfortunate 2:3 (1:0) at 1. FC Heidenheim. In the end, however, "individual things happened against the promoted team that are unacceptable". He wanted to talk about "two or three things internally", Streich announced. There must be "a discussion with two or three gentlemen". Both offensively and defensively, the 58-year-old had identified mistakes in his team.

Freiburg lost in Heidenheim on Wednesday after conceding two late goals in stoppage time. After 16 match days, they have 24 points in the league and are in a decent eighth place given their considerable personnel worries. In the Europa League, the Breisgauers have reached the intermediate round, where they will face France's runners-up RC Lens in February. Overall, he was "very, very satisfied" with his team and, above all, their fighting spirit, said Streich. However, the result in the Ostalb was "very bitter".

Bundesliga fixture list Bundesliga table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public