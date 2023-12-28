Traffic obstructions - Freeway construction sites will cause traffic jams again in 2024

Patience will often be required on the highways in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2024. Numerous roadworks are likely to cause traffic jams time and again, as Autobahn GmbH Rheinland announced in response to a dpa inquiry. Many permanent construction sites have to do with bridges: Dilapidated structures have to be demolished and rebuilt - with consequences for car and truck drivers.

For example, the "Rahmede" viaduct on the A45 near Lüdenscheid will remain closed until it is rebuilt and long-distance traffic will have to take major detours. On the A3, all bridges at the Cologne-Heumar junction will have to be replaced by 2029, while several new bridges will be built on the A1 between the Wuppertal-Nord and Münster-Süd junctions.

There are at least some welcome changes to the new construction of the A1 Rhine bridge in Leverkusen, which has been closed to HGVs for years: at the end of January, the lanes will be moved to the now completed first section of the bridge and the barrier system will be dismantled. Traffic - including trucks - will then be able to cross the Rhine again in three lanes in both directions. Nevertheless, the pending construction work for the second bridge section will continue to cause traffic disruptions, explained Autobahn GmbH.

