Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstraffic obstructionnorth rhine-westphaliarhinelandcarthe autobahn gmbh of the federal governmenttrafficrhinekrefeldconstruction siteturn of the year

Freeway construction sites will cause traffic jams again in 2024

Patience will often be required on the highways in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2024. Numerous roadworks are likely to cause traffic jams time and again, as Autobahn GmbH Rheinland announced in response to a dpa inquiry. Many permanent construction sites have to do with bridges: Dilapidated...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam on the A3 freeway on the Cologne ring road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam on the A3 freeway on the Cologne ring road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic obstructions - Freeway construction sites will cause traffic jams again in 2024

Patience will often be required on the highways in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2024. Numerous roadworks are likely to cause traffic jams time and again, as Autobahn GmbH Rheinland announced in response to a dpa inquiry. Many permanent construction sites have to do with bridges: Dilapidated structures have to be demolished and rebuilt - with consequences for car and truck drivers.

For example, the "Rahmede" viaduct on the A45 near Lüdenscheid will remain closed until it is rebuilt and long-distance traffic will have to take major detours. On the A3, all bridges at the Cologne-Heumar junction will have to be replaced by 2029, while several new bridges will be built on the A1 between the Wuppertal-Nord and Münster-Süd junctions.

There are at least some welcome changes to the new construction of the A1 Rhine bridge in Leverkusen, which has been closed to HGVs for years: at the end of January, the lanes will be moved to the now completed first section of the bridge and the barrier system will be dismantled. Traffic - including trucks - will then be able to cross the Rhine again in three lanes in both directions. Nevertheless, the pending construction work for the second bridge section will continue to cause traffic disruptions, explained Autobahn GmbH.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public