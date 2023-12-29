Skip to content
Freeway closed for almost three hours after accident

Following an accident, the highway 48 from Trier to Koblenz was closed near Ochtendung for almost three hours on Friday. According to the highway police in Mendig, a specialist company had to clean the roadway because oil had leaked during the accident, which resulted in three minor injuries....

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Following an accident, the highway 48 from Trier to Koblenz was closed near Ochtendung for almost three hours on Friday. According to the highway police in Mendig, a specialist company had to clean the roadway because oil had leaked during the accident, which resulted in three minor injuries. According to initial investigations, a driver was driving too fast on a wet road at the Ochtendung junction (Mayen-Koblenz district) and collided with a van traveling in the same direction. Three young men aged 21 and 22 were slightly injured.

