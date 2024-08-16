- Free voters warn of fraud in fibre contracts

The Free Voters faction warns of aggressive sales strategies for fibre optic contracts in many regions of Rhineland-Palatinate. Older people in particular are often poorly advised and pressured into contracts that far exceed their actual needs, reported the digital expert of the faction, Lisa-Marie Jeckel, in Mainz.

For normal household use, connections with 100 to 200 megabits per second are usually sufficient at the moment. However, sales staff often offer contracts with 1,000 megabits, which cost between 70 and 80 euros per month, while normal fibre optic contracts are around 40 to 50 euros.

Contracts with hidden costs

"Moreover, it often happens that contracts are concluded through door-to-door sales, which are difficult for consumers to understand and often contain hidden costs," warned the parliamentary business manager of the opposition faction. Many households also have to wait a long time for the actual connection despite having concluded a contract.

The Free Voters have therefore submitted a motion for the next meeting of the state parliament's committee for digitalisation, digital infrastructure and media (29th August). "We want to know from the state government how they deal with these problematic sales practices and what measures are being taken to better protect consumers," explained Jeckel. "It is unacceptable that consumers, especially older people, are exploited by aggressive sales strategies."

