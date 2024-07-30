- Free voters complain of discrimination in election campaign

The Free Voters (FW) in Saxony feel further disadvantaged in the election campaign for the state election on September 1st. The main reason for this is that they were not invited to the election forums of the Saxon State Center for Political Education. The state center bases its invitation primarily on survey values, the presence of parties in the Saxon state parliament and Bundestag, and the principle of a graduated equality of opportunity.

"This suggests that there is still equal opportunity in principle. However, we cannot recognize this," emphasized FW leader Thomas Weidinger. Instead, the state center for political education is sticking to decades-old selection criteria and completely ignoring the fact that society has changed significantly. "You only have to ask yourself why the FDP is invited to the election forums, although it has become almost meaningless in Saxony. Just because it is seated in the Bundestag? That is not understandable."

Principle of graduated equality of opportunity

The so-called principle of graduated equality of opportunity provides for a differentiated approach to parties depending on their importance. The Federal Constitutional Court cites the previous election result of a party as an important criterion, and other factors such as the duration of its existence, its continuity, its number of members, the scope and expansion of its organizational network, its representation in parliament, and its participation in the government at the federal or state level.

Representative opinion polls also play a role before an election, as they are an indicator of the parties' prospects of entering parliament. Therefore, the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht is also involved in the forums in all 60 constituencies in Saxony. The BSW currently has 15 percent in polls. The Saxon State Center for Political Education has also invited the CDU, AfD, Left, Greens, SPD, and FDP. The Free Voters recently had values of three percent in polls, and the FDP had two percent.**

FW leader: State Center for Political Education must become more independent

Weidinger does not believe that appeals to fairness will help. "Even a legal regulation is not necessary in our opinion." The state center for political education must become more independent. Currently, the Ministry of Justice led by the Greens is exercising supervision. The Free Voters are trying to compensate for their lack of presence in the media by expanding their own social media channels. In addition, they are working closely with independent and locally rooted associations and associations.

"We are still convinced that we will overcome the five percent hurdle. Due to the numerous positive responses from the population, we are justified in being optimistic," said Weidinger. However, the state election can also be won via the direct mandate clause. "We expect to win at least two direct mandates and have good chances of at least two more."

According to the Saxon Election Act, a party also enters the state parliament if it fails to reach the five percent hurdle but wins two direct mandates. In this case, the second votes for it count towards its number of seats in parliament, even if the second vote share is less than five percent.

