Free swimming lessons for children in Hesse continue

Hessian children without swimming badges can continue to take part in free swimming courses. With the extension of free courses within the "Löwenstark" support program, the state wants to "counteract the worrying trend that fewer and fewer children are learning to swim", said Minister of Education Ralph Alexander Lorz (CDU) in Wiesbaden on Wednesday. Children between the ages of 6 and 14 who are not yet able to swim or cannot swim properly are to be helped to learn this skill as part of the support program.

According to the ministry, the courses will be offered until the end of the second half of the school year, depending on the capacity of the swimming pools. Additional specialist staff for existing swimming lessons at schools could also be employed with funding from the program. Minister of Education Lorz explained: "Many children today no longer learn to swim from their parents and more and more refugee pupils are coming to our schools in Hesse without this skill."

