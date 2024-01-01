Fires - Free State welcomes new year: 18-year-old dies from firecracker

People in Bavaria celebrated the New Year largely peacefully. However, several people were seriously injured in accidents involving pyrotechnics; in the Upper Palatinate, an 18-year-old died from injuries caused by a firecracker.

According to the police, the young man had thrown a firecracker into a plastic pipe on New Year's Eve in Eschlkam (Cham district) in order to explode it. When his head was above the pipe, the firecracker exploded and injured the man in the head area. An 18-year-old woman, who was standing in the immediate vicinity of the explosion, suffered burns. She was taken to a specialist clinic. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the background to the incident.

Helpers from the police, fire department and rescue services were deployed to hundreds of incidents across Bavaria during the turn of the year. The police were slightly less busy than the year before. According to Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the police headquarters in Bavaria registered 3316 operations, compared to just under 3390 the previous year. New Year's Eve in Bavaria was largely peaceful, Herrmann reported on Monday. There were no major riots or excesses.

The fire and rescue services had around 640 call-outs in the state capital of Munich alone at the turn of the year. In addition to many smaller fires, the fire department also extinguished two large fires, as a spokesperson announced on Monday. A balcony in a high-rise building caught fire and one resident suffered severe burns. In the Solln district, two cars and a building were on fire. There were no injuries.

On New Year's Eve, most people gathered on Marienplatz in front of the town hall. At times, the police counted up to 10,000 people there to welcome in the New Year.

In Nuremberg and the surrounding area, the fire and rescue services were called out to more than 1,000 incidents on New Year's Eve. The police in Middle Franconia were particularly busy on Nuremberg's Jakobsplatz. Around midnight, numerous people had gathered there, some of whom had deliberately aimed fireworks at surrounding buildings and other groups of people. The police intervened.

A 34-year-old woman was also injured by pyrotechnics in Hof, Upper Franconia. According to the police, a rocket hit the woman in the chest area on New Year's Eve. She suffered blast trauma and serious facial injuries. According to the police, the rocket had previously been fired from a group of several people.

A twelve-year-old was injured by a ricochet from a battery of fireworks in Inzell in Upper Bavaria (Traunstein district). According to the police, the ricochet exploded right next to the boy's head. He had to be taken to hospital immediately and treated there. It was initially unclear whether the explosion had caused him any permanent damage.

In Würzburg, a 45-year-old man was seriously injured by an exploding firework. The explosive device, which he actually wanted to throw away, exploded in his hand. When the police and emergency services arrived, the intoxicated man was reportedly uncooperative. The emergency services were eventually able to convince him to be transported to hospital, where he underwent surgery on his hand.

In Dachau, unknown persons set fire to a police patrol car on New Year's Eve. When officers returned to their patrol car after an operation, it was on fire. The police officers were able to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher that was in the car and prevent it from burning out completely. They found a firework battery under the vehicle. Therefore, there is currently a suspicion of deliberate arson.

The many New Year's Eve rockets and firecrackers also made the air in some cities quite bad at times. At midnight, particulate matter levels rose massively in several large cities and at times exceeded the permissible daily limit many times over.

In Ingolstadt, for example, particulate matter pollution (PM10) was more than 700 micrograms per cubic meter at around 1 a.m., according to data from the State Office for the Environment. The daily average limit value for particulate matter pollution is 50 micrograms per cubic meter. It may only be exceeded on 35 days a year. At the same time, the value in Munich was 580. The daily limit value was also significantly exceeded at times in Nuremberg, Regensburg and Augsburg. Particulate matter is considered a health hazard.

Source: www.stern.de