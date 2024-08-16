Skip to content
Free-roaming monkey found near Federal Road

Motorists are amazed to find a loose monkey wandering next to the road. When the called police try to approach the animal, it doesn't comply. It has other plans

A baboon was discovered in the Lake Constance district.
A loose monkey was found in Uhldingen-Mühlhofen (Bodenseekreis) next to a federal highway. The young Barbary macaque climbed a tree upon the arrival of the police, a spokesperson said.

Despite being offered food, the male primate refused to come down. The monkey fled into a larger forest area.

The search for him continued on Friday afternoon. It is believed that he escaped from the Affenberg Monkey Park in Salem, where Barbary macaques live, the spokesperson said.

The zookeepers expressed their curiosity about how the monkey managed to escape from the park. Despite the public's curiosity, it's important to avoid approaching the wild monkey to ensure his safety.

