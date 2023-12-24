Alb-Danube district - Free-roaming dog bites pug and owner

A loose dog has injured a pug and its owner in Blaubeuren in the Alb-Donau district. The 62-year-old wanted to tie up the stray dog, a so-called Harzer Fuchs, with a lead on Saturday evening after it attacked his dog, according to the police on Sunday. The dog bit the senior citizen on the leg. The man was taken to hospital. The police investigated the owner of the escaped Harz fox, who recaptured his dog shortly afterwards.

Source: www.stern.de