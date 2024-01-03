Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicates - Frederik, Mary and Christian with new titles

When Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (83) abdicates on January 14 after 52 years, she will be succeeded on the throne by Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (55) and his wife Mary of Denmark (51). The palace has now officially announced which titles the new royal couple will bear.

Queen instead of royal consort

"On Sunday, January 14, 2024, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will ascend the Danish throne as H.M. King Frederik the Tenth. At the same time, Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess will be known as H.M. Queen Mary. The royal couple will henceforth bear the title King and Queen of Denmark," reads the court's announcement.

This makes it clear that the Australian-born Mary will bear the title of Queen - King Consort would also have been conceivable.

The Danish royal palace also announced the new title of the first-born of the future royal couple, previously known as Prince Christian (18): "His Royal Highness Prince Christian will become heir to the throne and will henceforth bear the title His Royal Highness Crown Prince Christian."

Margrethe remains Queen

The successor title has also been determined for the reigning Queen. "After the succession to the throne, H.M. The Queen will continue to be Majesty and bear the title H.M. Queen Margrethe."

Unlike in the Netherlands, for example, Margrethe will therefore retain her title of Queen. The former Queen Beatrix (85) has been known as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands since her abdication on January 28, 2013 - three days before her 75th birthday.

King Juan Carlos I of Spain (85), on the other hand, retained the honorary title of King for life after his abdication on June 18, 2014.

Source: www.stern.de