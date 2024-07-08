Royals on a journey - Frederik and Mary of Denmark: happily in love in Greenland

Despite the somewhat unpleasant weather, it seems that King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark enjoyed their Greenland trip. To conclude the journey, the royal household shared several photos of the royal couple on Instagram, in which they give a happy and relaxed impression.

Mary wears olive-green, weatherproof outdoor clothing and a striped hat. Her husband also faced the cold, wet weather in a gray-white rain outfit and hat. One of the pictures shows the pair, who had previously dealt with crisis situations, cuddling each other, with him putting an arm around her.

Frederik of Denmark: Wet Dog Comes into the Car

Apparently, a four-legged companion of the Danish Royals also got soaked. In one of the snapshots, a dog is sitting between the pair. On Instagram, it says about the picture: "Despite heavy rain, the wet dog of the royal driver found a place on the back seat of the car between the King and the Queen."

Additionally, the royal household announced: "Despite it pouring down rain, the joy was great as the royal couple today ended their Greenland trip with a visit to Narsaq and Qassiarsuk." During this, King Frederik planted a tree, among other things. Afterward, Frederik and Mary visited a sports center, where the King picked up a table tennis racket. Other pictures show the royal couple hiking, with Frederik putting a loving arm around his wife's back. In addition to further natural experiences such as a joint fishing trip, the Royals attended official dinners or visited schools and other public institutions.

The visit to Greenland began for Frederik and Mary on June 29. It was the first time they had been there since they ascended the throne in January. The youngest children of the pair, the twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, were also on board.

Shock for Mary

During the journey, Mary experienced a shock situation: On July 4, she was reportedly accidentally run over by a small electric vehicle in the capital Nuuk, while she was standing among a crowd of people. This was shown in video recordings that the Danish newspaper "Ekstra Bladet" published. Many people came to the Queen's aid, and a bodyguard rushed to her assistance as well. Fortunately, the 52-year-old seems not to have been injured in the incident, as she continued with her engagements as if nothing had happened.

