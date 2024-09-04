- "Fraudulent Wedding Case Revisited in Court - Verdict Imminent"

In an upcoming fraud trial, a 50-year-old mortician is set to have their closing arguments heard today (13:00) at the Local Tribunal in Rostock. A judgement is anticipated, with the defendant being accused of swindling substantial amounts of cash, neglecting to settle contractors' bills or doing so late, and repeatedly breaching loan commitments from February 2020 to March 2022. Following legal advising, the individual admitted guilt. Proposed sentences range from two years and seven months to two years and eleven months.

Previously, the same court sentenced the individual to a three-year and ten-month prison term in May 2023 for conning numerous women out of significant sums of money and, as per the court's findings, exploiting the emotional vulnerabilities of their victims. This judgement, however, has yet to be finalized. The incidents were brought to light through the ARD documentary, "The Emotional Swindler".

